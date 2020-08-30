21 coronavirus cases linked to large off-campus Holy Cross party

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester are linking a rise in coronavirus case to a large off-campus house party two weeks ago.

Since the party, 21 cases of the virus have been connected to the party where students were not wearing masks or social distancing, school officials said.

A public safety officer said he stumbled upon the group of students partying earlier this month.

