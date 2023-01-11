Click here for updates on this story

FLAGLER COUNTY, Florida (WKMG) — A beached 21-foot killer whale was found dead Wednesday morning after washing up on a Florida beach.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the beach south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials will conduct a necropsy on the orca.

Officials with SeaWorld and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission were called to remove the beached whale.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

