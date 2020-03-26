21 new positive COVID-19 cases in NH, state total now 158 with 1 coronavirus-related death

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 21 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Thursday bringing the total to 158 with one coronavirus-related death.

The new cases include five men and fifteen women and one boy under the age of 18.

Eleven of the cases are in Rockingham County, two in Merrimack, one in Hillsborough County excluding Machester and Nashua, one in Cheshire County, one in Grafton County, one in Sullivan County and four in the city of Manchester.

Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in the majority of counties, health officials said.

The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Three of the new cases are currently hospitalized.

New Hampshire reported its first death earlier this week.

The DHHS is warning that anyone who went to the Honey Dew Donuts in the Season’s Corner Market in Salem, NH on the following dates may have been exposed to the virus:

Tuesday March 17, 2020, 5:00 AM- 6:00 AM

Wednesday March 18, 2020, 5:00 AM- 10:00 AM

Thursday March 19, 2020, 5:00 AM- 7:30 AM

Additionally, a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended an event at the Garrish Gym at the Coe Brown Academy in Northwood, NH. Anyone else who may have attended this event may also have been exposed.

