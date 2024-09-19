BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued 21 people Monday after a boat ran aground in Boston Harbor.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said the incident happened at 6 p.m. at Rainsford Island.

Boston police and state police personnel responded. Though everyone was rescued, a Boston EMS spokesperson said one person was taken to an area hospital.

State police said children were among the people who were rescued.

The marine towing company, Sea Tow, responded and worked to recover the boat that ran aground. Though police said crews stabilized the vessel, they were not able to fully salvage it.

A Sea Tow representative said crews plan to return to Rainsford Island on Thursday in hopes of towing the boat to shore.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police had assumed control of the investigation into this incident as of Wednesday night.

