21 State Police members investigated for alleged abuse of overtime hours

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Massachusetts State Police say they have launched an investigation into 21 department members for discrepancies between overtime hours paid and actual hours worked.

After just four months on the job, Col. Kerry Gilpin announced Tuesday from police headquarters in Framingham that she has turned over the names of those involved and findings from an audit to state Attorney General Maura Healey.

“We’ve conducted an audit and we’ve turned over all the names and findings to the attorney general. She will then carry out whatever actions she deems necessary,” Gilpin said.

Gilpin said the audit was initiated in 2016 as the result of an internal affairs investigation, which determined the need to review payments to Weston Troop E members for certain overtime traffic enforcement shifts along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The audit revealed apparent discrepancies between overtime earnings paid and actual patrols worked by 20 active members, one of whom is suspended without pay on another matter.

Each member is being scheduled for a duty status hearings. They hold the ranks of trooper, sergeant, and lieutenant.

Gilpin said one other trooper is part of the probe. The individual is retired from the force.

The alleged overtime abuse involves between 1-100 shifts per department member, according to Gilpin.

“It’s very disheartening,” Gilpin said of the audit’s findings.

Gilpin also said that the department is expanding the audit to further examine all overtime traffic enforcement shifts worked by personnel in all troops.

“There are some people here who broke the rules, allegedly, and got way beyond the bounds of what anybody would consider to be appropriate behavior,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Duty status hearings will determine whether or not members will be placed on restricted duty or be suspended from the department.

Healey will determine if criminal charges should be filed against those in question. Healey’s office declined comment on the matter.

