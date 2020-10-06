21 Worcester firefighters quarantined after positive test at station

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Twenty-one Worcester firefighters are in quarantine and will be tested after a city firefighter tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed.

The firefighter who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday is currently in isolation.

As a precautionary measure, 21 other firefighters who had potential contact with the positive case have been quarantined and will remain in quarantine pending a negative test. Those firefighters will be tested this week.

Contact tracing is underway through the Worcester Division of Public Health and a thorough cleaning was done at the station where the firefighter works.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)