21-year-old American woman killed by 3 sharks while vacationing in Bahamas

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle says 21-year-old Jordan Lindsay of Torrance, California, was attacked by three sharks near Rose Island while snorkeling with her family.

KABC-TV says Lindsay’s parents and other family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning but she didn’t hear them in time.

Officials say her arms, legs, and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation issued a statement expressing its condolences and “deepest sympathies” to the family.

