SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Thursday after police said he was involved in a terrifying road rage incident where he smashed the windshield of a family’s car with a baseball bat in Salem, New Hampshire.

Anthony Rovelo Baldovino, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire was arraigned in Salem, New Hampshire District Court on several charges including Kidnapping, Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon, Reckless Conduct, and Driving After Suspension.

“I mean it’s highly unusual, especially in this area we don’t have many cases like this,” said Salem Police Capt. Jason Smith. “Obviously people have road rage but typically it’s just words exchanged. It’s very unusual that someone would box in a vehicle, get out and smash the vehicle.”

Salem police said they received multiple 911 calls from the area of Rockingham Park Boulevard Thursday at approximately 6:25 p.m. Multiple witnesses reported a man smashed the windshield of another vehicle on the road with a baseball bat. Police said the suspect then got into a car and drove away towards Route 93.

Police said a family, with an infant and a young child, from North Andover, reported the suspect’s vehicle had cut them off in traffic, then got out of the car and started smashing their windshield with a bat and threatening them.

The family said they were not hurt, but shards of glass ended up on one of the children’s blankets.

“If he’s going do that with two kids in the car over something that small, I mean nothing’s worth that,” said one man who lives in the area.

They said witnesses provided them with a plate number, vehicle description, as well as a description of the suspect.

New Hampshire State Police eventually stopped the suspect vehicle on Route 93 northbound. State Police detained the driver until Salem officers arrived and arrested him.

Police said Rovelo Baldovino admitted everything to them, and according to court documents, said he was, “stupid.”

Now Smith is using this as a teachable moment for other drivers.

“People, if they need to be somewhere just take time,” said Smith. “Save more time in advance to get there wherever you’re going and just be patient.”

Rovelo Baldovino is being held without bail. He is due back in court next week.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)