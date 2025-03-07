BOSTON (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester almost two years ago, police said.

Amari Williams, of Acada, Ga., was taken into police custody at around 2:35 p.m., accused in the May 2023 shooting, according to the Boston Police Department.

On May 22 of that year, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 264 Columbia Road, and found 33-year-old Daniel T. Mayers suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Mayers, of Haverhill, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Williams was arrested at Boston Police Headquarters on charges of murder and carrying a firearm without a license, according to officials.

He was expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)