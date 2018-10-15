21-year-old arrested in Wareham shooting

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Middleborough man is facing weapons charges after police say he opened fire following an altercation in Wareham late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of West Boulevard about 10:15 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said a suspect in a dark-colored car had just fired a gun before fleeing the scene, according to Wareham police.

After determining that no one was hit by the gunfire and recovering a spent cartridge near the corner of Eighth Street and West Boulevard, police scoured the area and arrested Zachary Blondheim on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possessing ammunition without an FID card.

He was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail and is slated to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.

In a statement, acting Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said, “As the result of good police work, the suspected shooter was identified and placed in custody less than two hours of the initial incident.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wareham police.

