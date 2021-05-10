21-year-old Boston man arrested on murder charge in Hyde Park shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Boston man was arrested in Mattapan on Friday morning in connection with a deadly shooting last year in Hyde Park, officials said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit arrested Emmanuel Moldonado, 21, in the area of 31 Woolson St. in Mattapan about 12 p.m. on an outstanding warrant charging him with murder, assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the Dec. 13 shooting death of Storlen Webster, 22, of Roxbury, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Ellis St. found Webster suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

