MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - The man charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in Melrose on Friday night appeared in court on Monday.

21-year-old Nathan Baldi of Melrose is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. He did not show his face in court.

Officers responded on Friday to a reported disturbance at a home on Ledge Street around 7 p.m. where they found James Percent, 47, of Melrose, suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both Percent and Baldi lived in the same resident, the DA’s Office said.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)