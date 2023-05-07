SULLIVAN, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a crash in Sullivan on Sunday morning that left a 21-year-old dead and a 16-year-old seriously injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Valley Road around 6:15 a.m. found a 2012 Ford Focus that had veered off the roadway and hit a stone wall, according to state police.

Taylor Hokanson, of Keene, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger was ejected during the crash. The juvenile sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for treatment. The juvenile was then airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon as a precaution.

The New Hampshire State Police were assisted at the scene by the Sullivan Fire Department, the Keene Fire Department, Rescue Inc. EMS services and the Keene Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Trooper Paul Bergeron at Paul.J.Bergeron@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at (603)223-3879.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)