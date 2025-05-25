FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man is facing a vehicular homicide and drunken driving charges in connection with a violent crash in Franklin on Saturday that left a young girl dead and her brother and mother hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 76 Grove St. around 6:30 p.m. found a damaged pickup truck and a sedan, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey’s Office.

The girl, who was a passenger in the car struck by the pickup truck, was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Her brother and mother, both passengers in the car, remain in the hospital.

The father, who was driving the car, was released from the hospital after treatment.

The driver of the pickup truck, James N. Blanchard, of Franklin, was arrested. He faces charges of motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol, three counts of operating under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol, and a marked lanes violation.

Blanchard is being held on $500,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Tuesday.

