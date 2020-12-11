21-year-old man accused of murdering parents in Middleboro set to face a judge

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man accused of killing his parents in their Middleboro home is set to face a judge on Friday.

Ryan True is slated to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on two counts of murder, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Officers performing a well-being check at a home at 3 Highland St. around 6:30 a.m. Thursday found Renee True, 55, and David True, 52, dead, the DA’s office said.

Ryan True was arrested in connection with their deaths around noon.

All three lived in the home on Highland Street, the DA’s office added.

Renee True had been a school bus driver in the Middleborough School District since 2007.

Superintendent Brian Lynch said grief counselors will be provided for students and staff.

“Renee was a hard-working and dedicated employee,” Lynch said in a statement. “It was clearly evident that she cared about every child she transported every day. She will be greatly missed by our transportation department and our entire school community.”

An investigation into the deaths remains ongoing.

