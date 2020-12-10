21-year-old man accused of murdering parents in Middleboro

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his parents in Middleboro on Thursday morning, officials said.

Law enforcement officers responding to a reported domestic incident at a home at 3 Highland St. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The victims were identified as Renee True, 55, and David True, 52. Their son, Ryan True, 21, was arrested at noon and charged with two counts of murder, police said.

All three resided in the home on Highland Street, according to police. True could be called to court as early as Friday morning.

Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins says officers were dispatched to the home after they learned that one of the victims failed to show up for work.

“One officer on the shift, being called to possibly help someone…Walking into a situation like that is very troublesome and traumatic,” Perkins told reporters.

Video from SKY7 HD showed evidence markers scattered all over the property.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the victims’ cause of death.

Middleboro public school officials said Renee True had been a school bus driver with the district since 2007.

“Renee was a hard working and dedicated employee. It was clearly evident that she cared about every child she transported every day. She will be greatly missed by our transportation department and our entire school community” said school superintendent Brian E. Lynch in a statement.

No additional information has been released.

State police detectives are assisting Middleboro police with an investigation.

