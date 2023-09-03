DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in Dorchester late Saturday night that left a 22-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Old Road and Michigan Avenue in Dorchester around 11:45 p.m. Saturday found Xavier Rivas, 22, of Boston, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Mikai Thomson, 21, of Dorchester, on a straight warrant for charges including assault and battery on a police officer and weapons charges. After further investigation, he was also arrested on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm in connection with Rivas’ death.

In a statement, Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said, “This is an arrest built on strong police work and help from the community. Our neighborhoods suffer when violence takes the life of someone so young, When we get help from the community it sends a vital message of compassion to the victim’s loved ones and a message of warning to others who might contemplate committing similar offenses.”

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court.

