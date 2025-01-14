CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Cambridge Monday night, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

At around 11:30 p.m., police officers responded to Clifton Street for reports of multiple gunshots, the office said in a statement.

Officers found Angel Nieves, of Springfield, outside a home, suffering from what looked to be numerous gunshot wounds, the DA said.

Nieves was taken to Mount Auburn Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The Cambridge Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

