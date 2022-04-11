CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Randolph man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed two co-workers at a construction site in Cambridge over an alleged debt on Monday morning, police said.

Carcensky Salvant is slated to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on charges including two counts of armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), and assault and battery to collect a loan, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation among three employees at a construction site on Wheeler Street around 7:15 a.m. found two workers suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said.

Both victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

Police say one of the victims was on a ladder when Salvant stabbed him in the leg, while a co-worker who attempted to interfere was stabbed in the back.

A third co-worker, who has knowledge of Jujutsu, was able to successfully disarm a folding knife from the suspect and restrain him until officers arrived and placed him in handcuffs, Cambridge Deputy Police Superintendent Pauline Wells said during a news conference.

“He has told me that he’s studying Jujutsu, he’s a beginner,” Wells said. “He put a nice hold on the assailant so that he couldn’t move.”

That man told 7NEWS that his arms were “going numb” as he tried to keep Salvant subdued.

“My arms were going numb…I just kept switching back and forth,” the man said. “It was tough. That dude was strong.”

Wells noted that the incident stemmed from an alleged debt that was owed by a victim to the suspect.

“It was a pretty hairy scene. The first co-worker jumped in and was stabbed three or four times in the back,” Wells said. “It [the altercation] seemed to have stemmed from a debt that was owed at some point…The assailant kept saying, ‘He owes me, he owes me.'”

Video from the scene showed one of the victims getting lowered to the ground in stretcher from an upper level of the construction site.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

