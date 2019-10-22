LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man shot in Lowell on Monday night remains in critical condition, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 21 Prince Ave. around 8:20 p.m. found the Lowell man unconscious in the street suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lowell police.

Officers reportedly administered CPR until EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Lowell police are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Criminal Investigation Division detectives at 978-674-4501.

