21-year-old Patriots fan accused of throwing beer on Chiefs player to be charged

A 21-year-old New England Patriots fan accused of throwing beer on a Kansas City Chiefs player during the Pats’ 43-40 win Sunday night has been banned from attending events at Gillette Stadium and will face charges.

In a statement, the team announced that “Gillette Stadium security has identified the fan who violated the fan code of conduct by tossing a beer onto a player during the game last night. The matter has been turned over to local law enforcement and the fan will be sent a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium.”

Foxborough police were able to identify the culprit as a resident of Mansfield after analyzing stadium surveillance video, officials said. His name has not been made public.

He will be summoned to Wrentham District Court at a later date to face charges of disorderly conduct and throwing an object at a sporting event, according to police.

Video of the fan throwing beer into the face of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill went viral after it was captured on the telecast Sunday night.

After scoring on a 75-yard pass with just over three minutes to play, Hill’s momentum carried him through the back of the end zone and into a padded wall. Many fans made obscene gestures, while one could be seen dousing him with beer.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus released a statement, calling the fan’s behavior unacceptable.

“We are glad the police are taking action,” his statement read. “There is no place for that kind of fan conduct in the professional sports arena or anywhere else for that matter.”

A charge of disorderly conduct is punishable by up to six months in prison, in addition to a fine of up to $200.

