FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are searching for a shooter who fired a gun near a playground Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on Wamsutta Street; a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox