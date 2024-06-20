FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are searching for a shooter who fired a gun near a playground Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on Wamsutta Street; a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

