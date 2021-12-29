MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old woman accused of drunken driving is facing charges in connection with a fatal crash in Middleboro on Tuesday night.

Tianna Hutchinson, of Taunton, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Wareham District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to Middleboro police.

Officers responding to several 911 calls reporting a crash on Wareham Street near the South Middleboro fire station around 11:20 p.m. found a white 2010 Chrysler 300 and a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata damaged in the middle of the road, police said.

First responders treated the driver of the Sonata at the scene before they were transported to Tobey Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, police added. Their name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation determined the cars collided head-on on the wet roadway.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Hutchinson, was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

She is being held on $10,000 cash bail pending her arraignment.

