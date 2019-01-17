21-year-old woman accused of pulling gun on man in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old New Bedford woman is facing serious charges after authorities say she pulled a loaded gun on a man during an altercation in Wareham on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a woman who had pulled a firearm on a man near the Woods at Wareham apartment complex about 7:15 a.m. learned the suspect was driving a black SUV near Swifts Beach Road, according to Wareham police.

The driver, later identified as Alyssa Sinclair, was stopped a short time later and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, police said.

Sinclair was arrested on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm without a permit.

An investigation revealed that Sinclair brandished the weapon and threatened the man during an argument before driving away.

No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear if a court date has been set.

