NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fatal fire that happened Christmas Eve morning in Needham.

Firefighters say a 21-year-old woman died. Officials have not identified her at this time.

About 75 firefighters responded to the blaze on Woodworth Road, which had flames showing from all floors of the home, officials said.

Three people were inside the house when the fire broke out, two of which made it out safely. Officials said the operation focused on recovery as of 10 a.m.; the first call came around 5 a.m.

“On behalf of the Needham Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family that lost a loved one today,” said Chief Conroy. “It’s just a heart wrenching event for them and the community.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

