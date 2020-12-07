WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old woman inspecting the damage of her crashed car was struck and killed by another vehicle in West Bridgewater on Sunday night, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a multi-car crash on Route 24 around 9:30 p.m. learned that a 2008 Toyota Camry traveling southbound struck the median barrier before coming to a rest in the center lane, according to state police.

The driver of the Camry, a 21-year-old Taunton woman, got out of her car to inspect the damage when she and her car were hit by a 2008 Jeep Liberty, driven by a 24-year-old Braintree woman, state police added.

Following that impact, the Jeep reportedly struck a 2003 Nissan Altima, operated by a 47-year-old Bridgewater man, rolled over and then struck a 2005 Audi A6, driven by a 30-year-old Brockton man.

The driver of the Camry, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operators of the Audi and Nissan, both of whom police say were wearing seatbelts, were not injured.

The driver of the Jeep, who also wore a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)