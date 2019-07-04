217 evacuated after fire forces Virgin Atlantic flight to land at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials say a fire on board a Virgin Atlantic Flight forced it to land at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday.

The flight departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York bound for London when a fire broke out in the passenger compartment, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.

All 217 passengers were evacuated. No one was seriously injured.

Investigators believe the fire was sparked by a malfunctioning battery pack in a phone charger.

The State Police Bomb Squad inspected the plane.

