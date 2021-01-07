219 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
RELATED: Baker extends coronavirus restrictions as hospitalizations, ICU admissions mount
In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.
However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.
One hundred and ninety cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines, up from the 219 that were reported last week.
RELATED: Mass. education officials report 178 students, 253 staff have tested positive for COVID-19
The high-risk communities include:
Abington
Acushnet
Adams
Agawam
Amesbury
Andover
Ashburnham
Ashland
Athol
Attleboro
Auburn
Avon
Ayer
Barnstable
Barre
Belchertown
Bellingham
Berkley
Beverly
Billerica
Blackstone
Bolton
Boston
Bourne
Boxford
Boylston
Braintree
Brewster
Bridgewater
Brockton
Burlington
Canton
Carver
Charlton
Chatham
Chelmsford
Chelsea
Cheshire
Chicopee
Clinton
Cohasset
Danvers
Dartmouth
Dedham
Dennis
Dighton
Douglas
Dracut
Dudley
Duxbury
East Bridgewater
East Brookfield
East Longmeadow
Easthampton
Easton
Everett
Fairhaven
Fall River
Fitchburg
Foxboro
Framingham
Franklin
Freetown
Gardner
Georgetown
Gloucester
Grafton
Granby
Great Barrington
Groveland
Hadley
Halifax
Hamilton
Hampden
Hanover
Hanson
Harwich
Haverhill
Hingham
Holbrook
Holden
Holliston
Holyoke
Hopedale
Hudson
Hull
Ipswich
Kingston
Lakeville
Lancaster
Lawrence
Lee
Leicester
Leominster
Littleton
Longmeadow
Lowell
Ludlow
Lunenberg
Lynn
Lynnfield
Malden
Manchester
Mansfield
Marion
Marlboro
Marshfield
Mashpee
Mattapoisett
Maynard
Medford
Melrose
Merrimac
Methuen
Middleboro
Middleton
Milford
Millbury
Millis
Milton
Monson
Montague
Nahant
Nantucket
New Bedford
Newbury
Norfolk
North Andover
North Attleboro
North Brookfield
North Reading
Northbridge
Norton
Norwell
Norwood
Oak Bluff
Orange
Orleans
Oxford
Palmer
Paxton
Peabody
Pembroke
Pepperell
Plainville
Plymouth
Quincy
Randolph
Raynham
Reading
Rehoboth
Revere
Rochester
Rockland
Rockport
Rowley
Rustland
Salem
Salisbury
Sandwich
Saugus
Scituate
Seekonk
Shirley
Shrewsbury
Somerset
South Hadley
Southhampton
Southboro
Southbridge
Southwick
Spencer
Springfield
Sterling
Stoneham
Stoughton
Stow
Sturbridge
Sutton
Swampscott
Swansea
Taunton
Templeton
Tewksbury
Tisbury
Topsfield
Townsend
Tyngsboro
Upton
Uxbridge
Wakefield
Walpole
Waltham
Ware
Wareham
Warren
Watertown
Wayland
Webster
Wenham
West Boylston
West Bridgewater
West Brookfield
West Springfield
Westfield
Westford
Westminster
Westport
Westwood
Weymouth
Whitman
Wilbraham
Wilmington
Winchester
Winthrop
Woburn
Worcester
Wrentham
Yarmouth
The Department of Public Health has begun releasing information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.
RELATED: Only 43 percent of vaccines shipped to Mass. have been administered, health data shows
Since last week, 392 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 6,869.
The report also states that 151,494 people have completed their quarantine to date and 28,882 are still undergoing theirs.
Click here to view a full town-by-town breakdown of data for all 351 communities in the Commonwealth.