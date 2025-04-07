HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Twenty-two people have been forced from their homes and one had to be rescued after a fire broke out in a building in Hudson, New Hampshire overnight.

Crews responding to the fire on Charles Street overnight could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames, which left the building significantly damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)