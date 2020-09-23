MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WHDH) — A total of 22 students have been barred from Middlebury College’s campus in Vermont after school officials say they committed significant COVID-19 conduct violations.

Those students have had their on-campus housing privileges revoked and are not allowed to visit, study or take courses on campus, Dean Derek Doucet wrote in a letter to the college community.

Details about the particular conduct cases have not been released due to privacy concerns.

Students who have been removed from campus due to COVID-19 violations are ordinarily eligible to return the following semester, Doucet said.

“For Middlebury to continue our in-person residential experience, we expect all members of our community to follow the guidelines for a successful Phase 2,” Doucet wrote. “Our requirements are designed to protect the entire community. Adhering to them is of the utmost importance as we continue to live with this pandemic.”

