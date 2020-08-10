22-year-old arrested on DUI charge after crashing into house in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) -

A 22-year-old Sandwich man is facing criminal charges after police say he was drunk behind the wheel when he slammed into the side of a house in Yarmouth on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the 200 block of Route 6A about 5 a.m. found a Toyota Camry that had veered off of the road and struck a house, according to police.

The house sustained obvious structural damage.

The driver, John Grady, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)