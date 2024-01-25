FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Willimantic, Connecticut, man was charged with murder Thursday in connection with the Dec. 23 shooting death of Juan Manuel Batista Castro in Fall River, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Investigators filed an arrest warrant charging Angel Fabian Robles-Nicasio with murder, carrying an illegal firearm, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine, according to the announcement.

Robles-Nicasio was arrested along with 11 other individuals in Connecticut Tuesday as a result of a long-term investigation by Willimantic Police into a pattern of racketeering and gang activity. He was charged with Corrupt Organization and Racketeering Act and was ordered held on $75,000 bail.

Now that a charge of Murder has been filed against him, he cannot be released from custody even if he posted his Connecticut bail. He will be arraigned as a Fugitive from Justice in Connecticut in the coming days.

If he waives rendition at that arraignment, he would likely be returned soon to Massachusetts for arraigned in Fall River District Court on the murder and firearm charges.

In a statement, District Attorney Quinn said, “I want to thank Fall River Police, the Massachusetts State Police detectives from my office and Willimantic Police for their cooperative efforts in this case. This is a great example of multiple agencies working together on a very serious investigation to solve a senseless homicide.”

