FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old died after crashing a car into a house in Falmouth early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a single-car crash at the intersection of Central Avenue and East Falmouth Highway just after 2 a.m. learned that the car had been traveling north on central Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign, cross East Falmouth Highway, and struck the a house, according to Falmouth police.

The driver, Austin T. Roberts, of Wareham, died from injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

The house sustained minor damage but no occupants were injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)