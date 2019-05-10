22-year-old killed in Hookset, NH rollover crash

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash in Hookset, New Hampshire on Thursday that left a 22-year-old Pembroke man dead.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 north in Hooksett about 10:05 p.m. found a Honda Civic that had veered off the roadway and crashed into the woods, according to state police. The driver, Brad J. Emmons, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests Emmons lost control of his car, left the roadway, rolled over several times, and crashed into the tree line.

Although investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, the cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-3849.

