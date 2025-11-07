LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested after a violent attack on a convenience store clerk on October 31 in Lynn, according to Lynn police.

Lynn police said they responded to Richdale Convenience Store on Chatham Street at approximately 7:21 p.m. for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, officers found the clerk had been seriously assaulted and items had been stolen from the store.

Surveillance video captured the incident in which the suspect hopped over the check-out counter, and punched the clerk repeatedly during what police said was an unprovoked attack.

“The way I saw him punch and punch and punch, I mean the guy couldn’t even get off the floor,” said Mike Dion, who lives in the area.

The suspect was arrested Friday and identified by police as Joshua Mora, 22, of Lynn.

The store owner told 7NEWS that Mora initially came into the store, bought a bag of chips, hung around for a long time and eventually left, but then came back into the store to return the chips. The owner said the clerk then asked Mora for his ID when he tried to buy tobacco products. They said Mora then knocked over merchandise, turned on the clerk, and violently assaulted him.

“Awful, awful. Awful to even jump over and…I mean it’s just ridiculous,” said Dion.

The clerk suffered a broken leg, broken nose, and a broken jaw.

Mora is charged with Armed Robbery, three counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Malicious Destruction of Property Undeer $1200, and Armed Assault and Battery to Intimidate, with Bodily Injury.

“Have some respect it’s human life,” said Dion. “We’re all just trying to make ends meet, we’re all just trying to be good human beings, let’s try to work together.”

Mora is expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court Friday afternoon.

