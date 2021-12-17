HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash with an oil tanker truck on I-495 southbound in Haverhill on Friday.

A preliminary investigation determined the man, whose name was not released, was driving a Honda HRV north in the southbound lanes when he hit the truck. The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

By 7:45 a.m., all lanes were open and the scene was clear.

An investigation is still ongoing.

