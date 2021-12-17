HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash with an oil tanker truck on I-495 southbound in Haverhill on Friday.

A preliminary investigation determined the man, whose name was not released, was driving a Honda HRV north in the southbound lanes when he hit the truck. The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

By 7:45 a.m., all lanes were open and the scene was clear.

An investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox