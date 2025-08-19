REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rehoboth man was arrested in connection to a missing pregnant 18-year-old, according to officials.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says Gregory Groom, 22, is charged with aggravated assault and batter on a pregnant person, domestic assault, and battery and intimidation of a witness against Kylee Monteiro, 18, who went missing almost two weeks ago.

Officials say Groom is being held without bail and will be arraigned Wednesday morning at Taunton District Court.

Family members confirm with 7NEWS that an ongoing police search in the area of County Street in Rehoboth is in connection to Monteiro’s disappearance.

Monteiro’s family is concerned, saying she is always on her phone and has not been in touch with them.

Monteiro is 6 feet tall with light brown hair and brown eyes.

7NEWS spoke with her sister, Faith. Faith says everything about the investigation is scary and the family prays that she’s out there somewhere and will be found.

“She’s such a happy person, she really is,” Faith said. “She loves people, she loves animals. She is a great soul, she’s a great person, you know what I mean? She’s so outgoing.”

Monteiro’s family has scheduled a candle-light vigil for Saturday at 7 p.m. at 401 Winthrop Street in Rehoboth, all while the search for Kylee is ongoing.

Investigators are still on the scene at County Street searching for Monteiro.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)