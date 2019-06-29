22-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in Hanson rollover crash

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a violent single-vehicle rollover crash in Hanson early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Route 27 near 705 Main St. around 1 a.m. determined that a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by a Hanson man rolled over several times before coming to rest upright off the side of the road, according to Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch.

The driver and sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle and found in a nearby parking lot.

He was transported to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that the driver has been traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street prior to veering off the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)