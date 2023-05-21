MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man detained Saturday in connection with a homicide investigation in Mansfield is expected to be arraigned Monday on weapons charges, officials said.

William O’Brien, 22, of Manchester-By-The-Sea, will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges of carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, the Bristol District Attorney’s Office announced Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 42 West Church St. around 11 a.m. found Samuel P. Waters, 23, of Mansfield, dead, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

