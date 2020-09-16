22-year-old woman held without bail in connection to deadly Quincy stabbing

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has been held without bail connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Quincy last week.

Alessa Dellarmano, 22, of Quincy, was arrested without incident on a murder warrant Wednesday morning at a home in Weymouth, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

She pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court in connection with the Sept. 11 stabbing death of Cameron Nohmy and is due back in court on Oct. 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Investigators do not have reason to believe that Dellarmano knew Nohmy prior to the deadly interaction, according to Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely.

Samantha Perrier, 24, of Dedham, was also arrested and is facing a charge of misleading a police investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)