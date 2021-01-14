229 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.

One hundred and ninety cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines, up from the 219 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Abington

Acushnet

Adams

Agawam

Amesbury

Andover

Ashburnham

Ashland

Athol

Attleboro

Auburn

Avon

Ayer

Barnstable

Barre

Belchertown

Bellingham

Berkley

Berlin

Beverly

Billerica

Blackstone

Boston

Bourne

Boxford

Boylston

Braintree

Brewster

Bridgewater

Brimfield

Brockton

Brookfield

Burlington

Canton

Carver

Charlton

Chatham

Chelmsford

Chelsea

Cheshire

Chicopee

Clinton

Cohasset

Dalton

Danvers

Dartmouth

Dedham

Dennis

Dighton

Douglas

Dover

Dracut

Dudley

Duxbury

East Bridgewater

East Brookfield

East Longmeadow

Easthampton

Easton

Edgartown

Everett

Fairhaven

Fall River

Fitchburg

Foxboro

Framingham

Franklin

Freetown

Garnder

Georgetown

Gloucester

Grafton

Granby

Great Barrington

Groveland

Hadley

Halifax

Hamilton

Hampton

Hanover

Hanson

Harwich

Hatfield

Haverhill

Hingham

Holbrook

Holden

Holliston

Holyoke

Hopedale

Hopkinton

Hudson

Hull

Ipswich

Kingston

Lakeville

Lancaster

Lawrence

Lee

Leicester

Leominster

Littleton

Longmeadow

Lowell

Ludlow

Lunenburg

Lynn

Lynnfield

Malden

Manchester

Mansfield

Marblehead

Marion

Marlboro

Marshfield

Mashpee

Mattapoisett

Maynard

Medford

Medway

Merrimac

Methuen

Middleboro

Middleton

Milford

Millbury

Millis

Millville

Milton

Monson

Nahant

Nantucket

New Bedford

Newbury

Norfolk

North Andover

North Attleboro

North Brookfield

North Reading

Northboro

Norton

Norwell

Norwood

Oak Bluffs

Orange

Orleans

Oxford

Palmer

Paxton

Peabody

Pembroke

Pepperell

Pittsfield

Plainville

Plymouth

Quincy

Randolph

Raynham

Reading

Rehobeth

Revere

Rochester

Rockland

Rockport

Rowley

Rutland

Salem

Salisbury

Sandwich

Saugus

Scituate

Seekonk

Sherborn

Shirley

Shrewsbury

Somerset

Somerville

South Hadley

Southampton

Southboro

Southbridge

Southwick

Spender

Springfield

Sterling

Stoneham

Stoughton

Stow

Sturbridge

Sunderland

Sutton

Swampscott

Swansea

Taunton

Templeton

Tewksbury

Tisbury

Topsfield

Townsend

Tyngsboro

Upton

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Walpole

Waltham

Ware

Wareham

Warren

Webster

Wenham

West Boylston

West Bridgewater

West Brookfield

West Springfield

Westfield

Westford

Westminster

Westport

Westwood

Weymouth

Whitman

Wilbraham

Wilmington

Winchendon

Winthrop

Woburn

Worcester

Wrentham

Yarmouth

The Department of Public Health releases information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

Since last week, 533 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 7,429.

The report also states that 180,573 people have completed their quarantine to date and 24,509 are still undergoing theirs.

