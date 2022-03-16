METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Potential adopters are being sought for 23 Yorkie-chihuahua mixes that were surrendered from a Worcester County home earlier this month.

The dogs’ previous owners scrambled to care for the pets after losing their home and had moved nine of the dogs to a backyard shed in an effort to keep a roof over the animals’ heads, according to the MSCPA.

After realizing the situation was untenable, they called the MSPCA for help.

The MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen received the pups on March 7.

“This is a case where the situation grew out of control and left [the previous owners] with little recourse but to ask for our help, which we will always extend to people and animals in need,” said MSPCA at Nevins Farm Director Meaghan O’Leary. “Now that the dogs are in our care, we’re going to do everything possible to ready them for new homes as soon as we can.”

The dogs, who range in age from 1 to 16 years old, are said to be in fine overall health aside from dental issues that will need to be addressed before they can go to new homes.

The dogs will also be spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

MSPCA staff say the dogs will need very patient adopters because they are under-socialized due to their previous living conditions.

The MSPCA hopes to conclude all behavioral and health evaluations by Thursday to determine which of the dogs may need more specialized care after leaving Nevins Farm.

“We’re keen to line up adopters because this is a fairly large number of dogs to take in all at once,” said O’Leary, who added that five of the dogs had been transferred to the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain.

The dogs will be available for adoption in the coming days. Those interested in adopting can click here to learn more.

Anyone wishing to donate to the MSPCA as they care for these dogs and numerous other animals can do so by clicking here.

