23 students suffer minor injuries in Massachusetts bus crash

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a van has rear-ended a full school bus on a field trip, sending 23 students and the bus driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the bus driver had to brake sharply Wednesday when a car made an abrupt lane change and cut him off, and the van driver couldn’t stop in time. Police are still looking for the car.

The bus was carrying middle school students from Bartlett Community Partnership School in Lowell on a 40-minute trip to Boston. It was struck on Route 3 in Bedford around 9 a.m.

There were 46 people on the bus, including staff and the 44-year-old driver.

The 24-year-old van driver wasn’t hurt.

No names were released, and no charges have been filed.

