23-year-old man arrested in connection with California wildfire

Police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man accused of starting a wildfire in southern California, officials said.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames as the fire forced people to evacuate the area Thursday night, according to authorities.

Two homes were damaged but no one was injured, fire officials said.

The fire is now approximately 70% contained. No additional information was immediately available.

