CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with a double shooting at a Cambridge basketball court last week, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Yonayvi Cruceta, of Cambridge, was arrested after detectives identified him as being involved in last Thursday’s shooting at Donnelly Field at 91 Berkshire St., police said. Officers responded to the basketball court at around 9:39 p.m. that night for reports of multiple gunshots.

According to a police investigation, Cruceta was at the basketball court when he was approached by multiple people. After a “brief interaction,” Cruceta shot his gun and was also shot by one of the people who approached him, police said.

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The man was found a short distance away on Willow Street. The woman was found on the court with a gunshot wound that police believe was from a stray bullet fired by one of the unknown people at the scene.

Cambridge police do not believe the shooting was random.

Cruceta was charged with assault and battery attempt with a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, firearm discharge within 500 feet of building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the police department’s criminal investigations unit anonymously at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS, police said.

A community safety meeting with the mayor’s office and local police is scheduled for this Thursday at St. Anthony’s Parish at 6 p.m., police said.

