RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Rehoboth man died in a fiery motorcycle crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Raynham late Tuesday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near exit 8 just after 11 p.m. learned that the operator of a 2016 Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle rear-ended a 2004 commercial dump truck hauling asphalt, state police said.

The motorcycle became engulfed in flames and the operator was determined dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Witnesses reported that the motorcycle was swerving in and out of travel lanes at an extremely high rate of speed before the crash.

The southbound side of the highway was closed for about three-and-a-half hours.

An investigation remains ongoing.

