23-year-old motorcycle rider dead following crash in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning crash in Nashua, New Hampshire that left a motorcycle rider dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Lake and Chestnut streets just after midnight found the motorcycle rider had sustained severe injuries, police said.

The 23-year-old man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle involved in the crash had two occupants in it who were unharmed, according to police. Both are cooperating with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

