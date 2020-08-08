23-year-old on motorcycle dead following car accident in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating an accident that killed a man on a motorcycle early Saturday morning in Nashua, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to the crash at Lake and Chestnut streets just after midnight found the motorcycle driver had sustained severe injuries, police said.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash, officials said.

The second vehicle involved in the crash had two occupants in it who were unharmed, according to police. Both are coopering with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)