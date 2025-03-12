METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a fatal pedestrian crash in Methuen Tuesday evening.

The crash took place near 301 Merrimack Street around 7:11 p.m.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was trying to cross the street when she was struck.

She was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Methuen police.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

Authorities say they’re looking into whether poor lighting in the area was a factor.

Methuen Police are investigating the crash with help from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

