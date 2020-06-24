24 Boston gang members, associates charged after sweeping cocaine trafficking bust

BOSTON (WHDH) - Twenty-four members and associates of Boston-based street gangs were charged in Boston federal court Wednesday in connection to allegations of cocaine trafficking out of a Brighton housing development.

Over the course of this investigation, investigators purchased and seized approximately 1.7 kilograms of cocaine and cocaine base, approximately 27 pounds of marijuana, approximately $200,000 in cash, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, and 11 firearms, according to a release issued by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

In addition, 17 search warrants were executed Wednesday in Brighton, Dorchester, Roxbury, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Randolph, Holbrook, and Braintree.

As of Wednesday, approximately 30 firearms, a half-kilo of cocaine, and $350,000 had been seized.

Since November 2018, federal and local authorities have been conducting an investigation, dubbed “Operation Snowfall,” into drug trafficking activities by Boston-based street gang members and associates, according to court documents.

The first part of the investigation targeted the Commonwealth Development in Brighton, Mass., formerly known as Fidelis Way, a multi-apartment public housing development.

It is alleged that the defendants assumed control over multiple Fidelis Way apartments, where they stored, cooked, packaged, and sold drugs.

“This operation will greatly improve quality of life for our neighborhoods and protect the health and safety of those affected by drug addiction,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

The second part of the investigation targeted large scale drug suppliers and their associates, including Boston street gang members.

It is alleged that the targets continued to distribute cocaine and cocaine base throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.

One defendant, Eric Davis, even traveled to California in April 2020 to try to obtain kilograms of cocaine.

“This 18-month-long investigation is an example of collaboration — the United States Attorney’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Boston Police Department, and my office working to produce today’s arrests and recovery of a cache of weapons and proceeds from this drug conspiracy,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “It is a clear message that we have not and will not rest until all our communities are safe and free from this criminal and dangerous conduct.”

The following defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

